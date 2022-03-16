Airlines must consider giving male employees paternity leave: Scindia

He also batted for increasing the share of women pilots in the country from 15 per cent to 50 per cent.

Insight Bureau: Airlines must consider giving male employees paternity leave so that they, too, can do their responsibility of bringing up children, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday. He also batted for increasing the share of women pilots in the country from 15 per cent to 50 per cent.

India passed the Maternity (Amendment) Bill in 2017 that increased the right to paid maternity leave for working women to 26 weeks from 12 weeks.

