Rs 4 Cr to be spent on renovation of 14 Temples in Ekamra Kshetra

TNI Bureau: Around Rs 4 crore will be spent for renovation and redevelopment of 14 temples in Ekamra Kshetra, informed Bhubaneswar MP and BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi on Friday.

While speaking to the media persons, Sarangi said that the Central government has planned for renovation and redevelopment of the temples and all the money will be spent by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) within the 2023-24 financial year.

As per Sarangi, ASI will spend around Rs 1 crore will be spent for renovation and redevelopment of the Lingaraj Temple while Rs 25 lakh will be spent for Sisupalgarh and Brahmeswar Temple.

She also said that Rs 33 lakh will be spent for Baital temple, Rs 30 lakh for Bhaskareswar Temple and Rs 30 lakh for Parshurameswar temple.

This apart, the Rajarani temple, Sukasari temple, Sahasralinga temple and Rameswar Temple will also be developed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh each.

The ASI also has finalized to spend Rs 25 lakh for the development of Khandagiri and Udaygiri caves.

Apart from the renovation of the temples, the centre also has decided to modernize the well and pond at the Kedargouri temple at a cost of Rs 3 lakh. Likewise, Rs 6 lakh will be spent on setting up a bio-toilet and repairing the footpath at Mukteswar temple, the Bhubaneswar MP informed.

The MP further said that fencing work of Papanasini tank has already started. Around Rs 40 lakh will be spend for the project. She also informed that Rs 15 will be spent on the renovation of another pond nearby.