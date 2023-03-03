Biometric Attendance System implemented at PRM Baripada

Baripada: An Aadhaar enabled biometric attendance system has been implemented at Pandit Raghunath Murmu (PRM) Medical College & Hospital, Baripada in Mayurbhanj District. This has been informed by the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

“Aadhaar linked Biometric attendance system for doctors, nurses and other staff has been implemented at PRM Medical College & Hospital, Baripada”, the Health Department said. The State Government has decided to introduce the bio-metric attendance system in all hospitals to check absenteeism among faculty, doctors, nurses and other staff.

The biometric attendance system will be implemented in all medical colleges and hospitals and district headquarters hospitals in the first phase.

Health Secretary Shalini Pandit, along with 5T Secretary VK Pandian, visited PRM Medical College & Hospital, which is also the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) and reviewed the automated patient calling system. This system eliminates patient queues and is one of the best practices to be replicated under Ama Hospital programme as part of the 5T initiative.