Mayurbhanj: Pandit Raghunath Murmu’s Birthplace to get a Facelift

Bhubaneswar : 5T Secretary VK Pandian visited the residence of Pandit Raghunath Murmu in Baripada and interacted with the citizens of the locality. He assured them about the development of infrastructure at the place. Pandian asked Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj to discuss with all and submit a proposal within one month for its preservation and development.

On the second day today, he visited several construction sites; spoke to locals for improvement in the situation. Health and Family Welfare Secretary Shalini Pandit and other senior officers accompanied.

The 5T Secretary visited the Chandanpur-Joka-Shankhabhanga-Bisoi road and discussed with the local citizens regarding their problems. People explained to him the problem they are facing due to traffic jam at Bangiriposi cut. An alternate road can help people to bypass the cut. He instructed Rural Works Department to submit a proposal at the earliest.

He then visited the Jagannath Temple in Baripada and reviewed the renovation and other developmental works. He interacted with all stakeholders and assured them of all the support for the temple. The Sevayats appreciated the Chief Minister for sanctioning funds for transformation and development of Jagannath Temple.

At the Baripada Stadium and the Sports Hostel, he took a review of the sports infrastructure and interacted with the players. He asked the district administration to provide all required support and facilities to the players and to send a proposal for further improvement of sports infrastructure.

He then visited the Balidiha Dam in Shanakhunta Block.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

He discussed with local citizens and PRI members regarding the demand for developing the dam as a tourist spot. He asked the officials of Irrigation department to send a proposal accordingly. Also, asked them to examine the feasibility of a Mega Lift Project at the dam site.

He then visited the site at Budhabalanga river where there is a demand for construction of a flood protection embankment-cum-ring road. He instructed the officials of Irrigation department to prepare a proposal and send it to Government for approval.

He then visited MKC High School in Baripada which has undergone transformation under 5T. He interacted with students and enquired about the facilities being provided to the students.

Then he visited PRM Medical College & Hospital in Baripada and saw the facilities being provided to the patients. He interacted with the patients and listened to their experiences. He also visited the academic campus of the Medical College and the teaching hospital which is under construction. He also interacted with faculty, students and patients on the workings of various facilities. The feedback was very positive on all fronts.

The 5T Secretary also visited Badjode GP in Baripada Block and interacted with women SHG members of Guhaldihi Sabai Producer Group. He advised the district administration to send a proposal for development of infrastructure for the members.

Then he visited Manatri Temple in Badasahi Block and interacted with all stakeholders regarding infrastructure development at the temple. He asked the district administration to send a proposal at the earliest.