Wrestlers Protest: Brij Bhushan blames Deepender Singh Hooda

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is facing sexual harassment charges by female wrestlers has claimed that 90 per cent of the athletes and their guardians from Haryana trust the organization and only one wrestling family continues to protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. He also alleged that the girls who leveled allegations against him belonged to the same ‘akhada’ led by Congress leader Deepender Hooda.

The WFI president’s claims were made amidst a protest by top Indian grapplers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia, who have been protesting against him for the last seven days. The Delhi Police have registered two FIRs against Singh over allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation of female wrestlers.

Former Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, who is a part of the Indian Olympic Association’s seven-member committee to probe the wrestlers’ allegations, said that FIRs have been registered, and now the wrestlers should focus on their practice. Dutt urged the wrestlers to move past the issue and focus on their training.

Quoting Dutt, News agency ANI wrote, “The wrestlers should have taken this step 3 months ago. FIR has been registered, now the wrestlers should focus on their practice. Even the prime minister does not have the right to punish only the court does.”

#WATCH | Yogeshwar Dutt, Olympic medallist wrestler & a member of the committee that probed the allegations of sexual harassment of wrestlers says, "…Police will take action only when you report it to them. They won't do it if one sits at home. Wrestlers should have done it 3… pic.twitter.com/oYTjEemkI5 — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

Despite opposition leaders showing support for the protesting wrestlers, Singh addressing reporters claimed that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav knows the truth and that they have known each other since childhood. Singh claimed that 80 per cent of the wrestlers in Uttar Pradesh belong to families with the Samajwadi Party ideology, and they call him ‘Netaji’.

