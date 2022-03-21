‘RRR’ set for Grand Release on March 25; Know Duration

Insight Bureau: Rajamouli’s big budget film ‘RRR’ is all set to hit the big screens on March 25, 2022.

‘RRR’ Hindi Run Time has been certified as U/A, will have a duration of 181:53 mins [3 hours, 01 minute, 53 seconds] following deletion of 5:01 minutes from the original one.

The film is based on unsung heroes of India’s freedom movement. It is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem , who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

The Telugu movie directed by ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli, is built at a high budget of Rs 400 crore. It stars N T Rama Rao Junior, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn (both in cameo roles). It will be released in Hindi along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and other Indian and foreign languages.