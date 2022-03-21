Covid Analysis – March 21, 2022

Insight Bureau: India has reported 1549 Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Testing remains very less for the second consecutive day. Less than 4 lakh testing on March 20. Odisha has reported 40 cases with 33,234 tests. Covid Deaths in India are down with Kerala reporting less number of backlogs yesterday.

🔸India reports 1549 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours. Daily TPR – 0.40%. Active Cases – 25,106.

🔸596 new Covid cases & 24 deaths (20 backlogs) reported from Kerala.

🔸Odisha reports 40 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Samples Tested – 33,234. Daily TPR – 0.12%. Active Cases – 600.

🔸New Covid Cases (Top 3 Districts) – Gajapati (9), Jajpur (7), Koraput (6).