‘RRR’ (Hindi) set to enter Rs 200 Crore Club Today

Insight Bureau: RRR is continuing its undeviating run at the box office, refusing to slow down even on its 12th day of the release.

The movie was released on March 25 and the box office collections have been colossal.

RRR (Hindi) on Sunday minted Rs 20.50 crore and on Monday the film did a business of Rs 7 crore, taking the box office total to Rs 191.59 crore. The movie is all set to achieve Rs 200 crore goal today.

After, ‘Baahubali – The Conclusion’, RRR has become the second highest-grossing Tollywood Hindi dubbed film.

Movie critic Taran Adarsh on Tuesday, tweets that RRR will cross the lifetime business of Sooryavanshi today on April 5.

#RRR will cross *lifetime biz* of #Sooryavanshi today… Will cruise past ₹ 200 cr tomorrow [Wed; Day 13], thus becoming the second #Hindi film to hit ₹ 200 cr mark [post pandemic]… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr, Sun 20.50 cr, Mon 7 cr. Total: ₹ 191.59 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/JpMkPBMqC7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2022

RRR stars South mega-stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the lead. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris have also played pivotal roles in the film.

SS Rajamouli’s period action drama RRR is successfully inching towards Rs 1000 crore worldwide.