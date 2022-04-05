Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UNSC over Russian ‘Genocide’

Insight Bureau: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to address the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday where he is expected to demand tough new sanctions on Moscow over killings in the town of Bucha that he has called “war crimes” and “genocide.”

He will address the UNSC after streets strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians were found in the suburbs of Kyiv.

Videos and photos of streets in the town of Bucha strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, some with their hands tied behind their back, have led to global outrage.

The dead were discovered after the withdrawal of Russian forces from a town on the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv but Moscow has denied responsibility and suggested the images are fake.

This will be the first time that Zelenskyy addresses the Security Council since Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine.