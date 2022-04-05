China reports 16,412 new Covid Cases – Biggest Single Day Spike

Insight Bureau: China reports its biggest one-day record of coronavirus infection.

Shanghai’s battle with the worst surge reporting 13,354 new coronavirus cases on April 5, Tuesday. Overall, China reports a record 16,412 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday which is the highest one- day infection since 2020.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The entire Shanghai city will be under lockdown until any further announcements, says the local government.

On Monday, Shanghai had collected samples of nearly 25 million residents for nucleic acid testing. China’s financial hub is battling its worst outbreak since the virus detection. The virus was first detected at the central Chinese city of Wuhan in 2019.