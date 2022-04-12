RRB NTPC CBT 2 2022 Exam Dates announced; Check Details
As per the notification, the CBT 2 examination for pay level-4 and level-6 will be conducted on May 9 and 10, 2022 while the exam schedule for Pay Levels 2, 3 and 5 will be announced at a later date.
Insight Bureau: The Railway Recruitment Boards has released RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam dates on Tuesday.
As per the notification, the CBT 2 examination for pay level-4 and level-6 will be conducted on May 9 and 10, 2022 while the exam schedule for Pay Levels 2, 3 and 5 will be announced at a later date.
Related Posts
The official notice is available on the website – rrbcdg.gov.in.
This exam is conducted by the Railway Recruitment Boards to appoint candidates as Commercial Apprentice, Goods guard, Traffic Apprentice, Traffic Assistant, Assistant Station Master all over India.
Comments are closed.