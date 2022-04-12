Journalists allowed to enter Odisha Secretariat from April 18

By Sagar Satapathy
lok seva bhawan
Insight Bureau: The accredited journalists in Odisha will be allowed to enter the Secretariat from April 18, 2022, as per the notification issued by the Home Department.

Since the Covid related restrictions have been lifted in view of recent pandemic situation, the government has decided to make the reception counter at the Lok Seva Bhawan, Kharavel Bhawan and Rajiv Bhawan fully functional from April 18.

It will help the general public to visit these offices for their grivances and other official work in the Secretariat. These buildings will have public access after a gap of two years.

Everyone can apply for passes through online via the following link:

http://epravesh.odisha.gov.in/ or through mobile app (ePravesh).

