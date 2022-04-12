10 Union Ministers visiting Aspirational Districts of Odisha
Insight Bureau: In a bid to spread awareness on various welfare schemes of Modi Government, 10 Union Ministers will visit 10 Aspirational Districts of the State. Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan is on a visit to Koraput today.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will visit Dhenkanal District from April 13 to 16. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will visit Malkangiri later.
Complete Schedule:
➡️ Dharmendra Pradhan – Dhenkanal
➡️ Ashwini Vaishnaw – Malkangiri
➡️ Arjun Munda – Kalahandi
➡️ Prahlad Singh Patel – Gajapati
➡️ Sadhvi Niranjana Jyoti – Balangir
➡️ Prof. S Baghel – Nuapada
➡️ Sanjeev Balyan – Koraput
➡️ Shobha Karandlaje – Nabarangpur
➡️ Som Prakash – Rayagada
➡️ Subhash Sarkar – Kandhamal
Comments are closed.