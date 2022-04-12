10 Union Ministers visiting Aspirational Districts of Odisha

Insight Bureau: In a bid to spread awareness on various welfare schemes of Modi Government, 10 Union Ministers will visit 10 Aspirational Districts of the State. Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan is on a visit to Koraput today.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will visit Dhenkanal District from April 13 to 16. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will visit Malkangiri later.

Complete Schedule:

➡️ Dharmendra Pradhan – Dhenkanal

➡️ Ashwini Vaishnaw – Malkangiri

➡️ Arjun Munda – Kalahandi

➡️ Prahlad Singh Patel – Gajapati

➡️ Sadhvi Niranjana Jyoti – Balangir

➡️ Prof. S Baghel – Nuapada

➡️ Sanjeev Balyan – Koraput

➡️ Shobha Karandlaje – Nabarangpur

➡️ Som Prakash – Rayagada

➡️ Subhash Sarkar – Kandhamal