TNI News Headlines – December 14, 2022

⏺️Supreme Court ruled out any possibility for formation of High Court bench in Sambalpur.
⏺️Elderly man Rabindra Das from Jagatsinghpur tries to kill self by drinking phenyl in front of Lok Seva Bhawan, alleging police inaction.
⏺️Odia movie Pratikshya to be screened in Chennai on December 20.
⏺️3 dead as speeding bike collides head-on with private bus in Sundargarh.
⏺️Two minor sisters died after falling into a septic tank at Takarada in Ganjam district.
⏺️Enforcement Directorate takes Archana Nag’s husband Jagabandhu on a 9-day remand.
⏺️Jumbo poaching at Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary: 3 forest staff arrested after Orissa High Court rap.
⏺️Man throws acid on 17-year-old schoolgirl in Dwarka; all three accused arrested. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.
⏺️The first meeting of the Development Working Group of G20 is being held in Mumbai.
⏺️Death toll reaches 20 in Bihar Hooch tragedy in Chhapra area of Saran district.
⏺️Cyber attack on AIIMS Delhi’s servers originated in China, say government sources.
⏺️Another low pressure to form over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea off north Kerala and Karnataka coasts by tomorrow.
⏺️Parliament passes bill to rename New Delhi International Arbitration Centre as India International Arbitration Centre.
⏺️China’s hospitals under strain as Covid cases rise; to roll out second Covid vaccine booster for high-risk groups, elderly.
⏺️ India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: India 278/6 at Stumps on Day 1. Pujara 90, Rishabh Pant 46, Shreyas Iyer 82*. Taijul Islam 3/84, Miraz 2/71.
