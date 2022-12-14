TNI News Headlines – December 14, 2022

⏺️ Supreme Court ruled out any possibility for formation of High Court bench in Sambalpur.

⏺️ Elderly man Rabindra Das from Jagatsinghpur tries to kill self by drinking phenyl in front of Lok Seva Bhawan, alleging police inaction.

⏺️ Odia movie Pratikshya to be screened in Chennai on December 20.

⏺️ 3 dead as speeding bike collides head-on with private bus in Sundargarh.

⏺️ Two minor sisters died after falling into a septic tank at Takarada in Ganjam district.

⏺️ Enforcement Directorate takes Archana Nag’s husband Jagabandhu on a 9-day remand.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

⏺️ Jumbo poaching at Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary: 3 forest staff arrested after Orissa High Court rap.

⏺️ Man throws acid on 17-year-old schoolgirl in Dwarka; all three accused arrested. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. ⏺️ The first meeting of the Development Working Group of G20 is being held in Mumbai. ⏺️ Death toll reaches 20 in Bihar Hooch tr agedy in Chhapra area of Saran district.

⏺️ Cyber attack on AIIMS Delhi’s servers originated in China, say government sources.

⏺️ Another low pressure to form over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea off north Kerala and Karnataka coasts by tomorrow.

⏺️ Parliament passes bill to rename New Delhi International Arbitration Centre as India International Arbitration Centre.