‘Roots in Kashmir’ seeks probe into killings of Kashmiri Pandits during 1990s

Insight Bureau: Kashmiri Pandit Organization ‘Roots in Kashmir’ has filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court, seeking probe into the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in 1989-90.

Curative petition is filed against 2017 verdict of the Apex Court which dismissed the plea for probe citing long delay.

The organization now seeks to reopen the case through the instant curative petition.

The petition seeks:

1) Prosecution of separatist leader Yasin Malik for murders of Kashmiri Pandits in 1989-90.

2) Transfer of all terror cases of killing Kashmiri Hindu to independent investigating agency like CBI or NIA

3) Appointment of Independent Commission.

4) Transfer of all the FIR’s/cases pertaining to murders of Kashmiri Pandits, from State of J&K to some other State for security of witnesses.

