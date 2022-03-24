MS Dhoni steps down as CSK Captain; Jadeja takes over

MS Dhoni stepped down as captain of Chennai Super Kings and handed over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja two days prior the IPL 2022.

Dhoni, the second most successful captain in IPL history has been the CSK captain since the league’s inception in 2008. Earlier, he had taken retirement from international cricket in August 2020.

Chennai won IPL in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021 & also holds the record of 11 playoffs appearance and the 9 Final appearance in IPL under his captaincy. Chennai has the highest winning percentage of 64.83% amongst all teams in the IPL.

Ravindra Jadeja becomes the third player to be the captain of Chennai Super Kings after MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. Jadeja was one of the four players who were retained by CSK ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction including MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali.

Jadeja in 2012 IPL auction was bought by CSK for ₹ 9.8 Crore and was the most expensive player of the 2012 auction. In IPL 2022 mega auction, Jadeja was CSK’s most expensive retention at 16 crores.