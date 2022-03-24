Mamata visits Rampurhat; assures support to Victims

West Bengal Chief minister, Mamata Banerjee visited Bogtui village, Rampurhat, to meet the kin of the victims in the Birbhum violence.

At least eight people, including three women and two children, were burnt alive in this tragic fire mishap.

Mamata handed over a cheque of ₹ 5 lakhs to the family of the deceased.

Further, she announced that a financial aid of Rs 2 lakh will be given for rebuilding the scorched houses and promised jobs besides the compensation to the families of the people who died in the incident.

During the visit, the West Bengal CM mentioned that she wanted action against officials who haven’t discharged their duties.

“Had the police taken action on time, all of this could have been avoided,” Mamata said.

CM Mamata Banerjee further said, “You have lost a family member, but I am heart-broken”.