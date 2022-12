Rohit Sharma to lead ODI Team; Hardik Pandya T20I

TNI Bureau: As anticipated, Hardik Pandya has been appointed as the skipper of T20I team for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, while Rohit Sharma to lead the ODI team.

Shikhar Dhawan has been dropped from the ODI squad. Rishabh Pant also failed to make the cut in both teams.

Suryakumar Yadav will be Hardik Pandya’s deputy in T20I team. Hardik Pandya will be the Vice Captain in the ODI team.

T20I Squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series:

🔴 1st T20I – January 3 (Mumbai)

🔴 2nd T20I – January 5 (Pune)

🔴 3rd T20I – January 7 (Rajkot)

India vs Sri Lanka T20I Series:

🔴 1st ODI – January 10 (Guwahati)

🔴 2nd ODI – January 12 (Kolkata)

🔴 3rd ODI – January 15 (Thiruvananthapuram)