Noted Journalism Professor Sunil Kanta Behera passes away at 67

TNI Bureau: Retired professor of Journalism and Mass Communication in Berhampur University, Prof Sunil Kanta Behera breathed his last on Tuesday. He was 67.

He is survived by wife and two children.

Prof Behera retired from the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Berhampur University in 2015.

Later, he joined as Dean, Eminence of Tezpur Central University, Assam and retired last year. He was also visiting Professor at the Central University of Koraput.

Journalism Professor Behera was living with his family at his residence in Gopabandhunagar Hillpatna in Berhampur.

Prof Behera had signed a will to posthumously donate his body to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur for research work of medical students.

A pall of gloom descended in Berhampur with his sudden demise.