Road trips to become costlier from April 1 as Govt hikes Toll Tax

As per a report, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has hiked the toll tax between ₹10 to ₹65.

Insight Bureau: The Central government has decided to increase the toll tax from April 1, Friday making travelling on national highways a bit expensive.

As per a report, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has hiked the toll tax between 10 to 65.

While the cost of commercial vehicles has been increased by 65, light vehicles have to pay 10 more per vehicle for one way.

National Highway Charges for Commuters:

➡️ On the 59.77 km Delhi-Meerut Expressway, commuters will have to pay 10% more toll tax.

➡️ On the expressway from Sarai Kale Khan to the end of Kashi toll plaza, people traveling in cars and jeeps will have to pay Rs 155 instead of Rs 140.

➡️ From Sarai Kale Khan to Rasoolpur Sikrod plaza, commuters will have to pay Rs 100.

➡️ From Indirapuram to Kashi, Bhojpur and Rasoolpur Sikrod, commuters will have to pay Rs 105, Rs 80, and Rs 55 respectively.

➡️ Passing through Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway (KMP) will also get expensive from tomorrow.

➡️ While toll tax at Kherki Daula toll plaza, located on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, will increase by 14 percent, it will be 8 to 9 per cent more on KMP.

