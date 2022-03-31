Odisha Govt revokes Disaster Management Act for Covid Containment Measures after 2 years

Insight Bureau: After a period of almost two years, Odisha Government on Thursday revoked the orders and guidelines issued earlier under the Disaster Management Act for COVID containment measures.

The decision was taken after considering the overall improvement in Covid situation and preparedness of the Government to deal with the pandemic.

The Ministry of Home Affairs earlier revoked the provisions of the Disaster Management Act for Covid containment measures. However, wearing of face mask and maintaining social distancing norms will continue as earlier.

However wherever any surge in the number of cases is observed, the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha may take prompt and proactive action as advised by the Health Ministry from time to time, an order issued by the Special Relief Commissioner’s office said.