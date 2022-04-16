Rising Covid Cases in Delhi triggers concerns across India

Insight Bureau: A slow and steady rise in the number of Covid-19 infections in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida and Gurugram are triggering concerns across the country. In the last two days, the capital has recorded 691 new cases, with the active case count rising to 1072, as per the health reports.

The neighbouring areas of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram have also witnessed a surge in Covid cases.

Three schools in Ghaziabad and Noida were completely shut down and switched to online teaching after some teachers and fourteen students (with co-morbidities) tested positive for the virus.

The latest trends in active cases can be seen here: Cases alongside the total positivity rate of infections:



10 Apr -141, TPR 1.29%



11 Apr -137, TPR 2.70%

12 Apr-202, TPR 1.71%

13 Apr -299, TPR 2.49%

14 Apr -325, TPR 2.39%

15 Apr -366, TPR 3.95%