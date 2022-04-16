Odisha cuts short summer break in Schools; Check Details

Insight Bureau: Putting all speculations to rest the Odisha Government on Saturday announced to short the summer vacation to ten days to cover up the academic loss.

In view of compensating for the academic losses of the students due to the intervention of the Corona pandemic, the State Government has decided to cut the summer vacation.

The students will have summer vacation only for 11 days starting from June 6 to 16.

Besides, morning classes will commence from 6 am to 9 am from May 1 to June 5 till further order.

Apart from this, the class promotion process will be completed by April 20 and the process for admission and re-admission will be completed between April 20 and 30.