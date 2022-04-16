Vivek Agnihotri’s Next Film – Delhi Files

Following the success of The Kashmiri Files in the box office, Vivek Agnihotri is set to work on his next film The Delhi Files.

Vivek made a new Instagram post on April 15th announcing his new film #TheDelhiFiles. He wrote, “I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film. #TheDelhiFiles (sic).”

The Kashmiri Files, starring Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty, showed the brutality faced by the Kashmiri Pandits in the state during the insurgency in 1990. The movie minted 330 crores in the box office worldwide and Rs 250 crore at the Indian Box Office irrespective of the criticism faced by numerous authors and the problematic politics.