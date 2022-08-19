550 Laboratory Technicians join Odisha Healthcare Services

Joining the programme on virtual platform, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik advised them to treat the patients with utmost respect and do the job in a professional manner.

Outlining the significance of 5T initiative of the State, the CM said that it should be a key principle of your career. People are the soul of democracy. Hence, our Government attaches highest priority to the people’s felt needs.

Expressing the Government’s commitment to provide universal access to quality healthcare services and bring down the out of pocket expenses of the people, he said that large number of posts of Medical Officers and other healthcare workers have been created to strengthen delivery of healthcare service.

