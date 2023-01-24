Rickshaw Pullers, Vegetable Vendors among 1,000 Guests for Republic Day Celebrations

TNI Bureau: Rickshaw pullers, vegetable vendors and milk booth workers will be among the 1,000 special invitees for the 74th Republic Day celebration at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

According to senior Defence Ministry official, workers of the Central Vista project, maintenance workers of Kartavya Path, vegetable vendors, rickshaw pullers, small grocery shop owners, milk booth workers, and eight teams of school band competition finalists who never get a chance will be accommodated to see the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. #TNI

The official also informed that people from tribal communities, divyangjans, Veer Gatha winners, Egyptian and Japanese delegations, participants of the Interpol Young Global Police Leaders Programme, student from Delhi government schools and others are also have been invited to the Republic Day Parade. #Insight

It is to be noted here that some autorickshaw drivers, construction workers, sanitation workers, and frontline workers also had attended the Republic Day celebrations last year.

However, only the people who have taken their double dose of COVID vaccine have been invited while the guests who will be accommodated in the enclosures have been requested to maintain 6 feet distance, wear masks and follow other Covid protocols.

Meanwhile heavy security arrangements have been made the smooth and peaceful celebration of Republic Day this year.