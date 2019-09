Rich Tributes paid to Senior Journalist Dilip Satpathy

TNI Bureau: People from all walks of life on Thursday paid tributes to senior journalist Dilip Satpathy at a memorial service meeting held at the IDCOL Auditorium, Bhubaneswar yesterday.

Politicians, business leaders, journalists, educators including Odisha Assembly Speaker SN Patro, Odisha DGP BK Sharma, State Election Commissioner Aditya Prasad Padhi, Editor of ‘The Samaja’, Bamadeba Tripathy, Former Minister Debi Prasad Mishra, Senior Congress leader Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Minister Ashok Panda, Susant Kumar Rout, MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, former PCC president Prasad Harichandan, former MP Kharabela Swain, BJD party treasurer Subash Singh, BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty, chairperson of Odisha State Housing Board Priyadarshi Mishra, Odisha State Youth Welfare Board chief Bijay Nayak, CPI leader Narayan Reddy, Samajwadi Party Odisha unit president Rabi Behera, Judhistir Jena, Kalinga Sena president Hemant Rath, RFCA convener Tejeswar Parida, Congress spokesperson Arya Kumar Gyanendra, Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Principal Secretary Finance Ashok Kumar Meena paid rich tributes to the departed soul and remebered his contribution to the field of journalism.

Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi, Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahoo, I&PR director Krupasindhu Mishra, MD of Ortel Communications Jagi Mangat Panda, Odisha Bhaskar owner Madhu Mohanty, SOA Dean (Students’ Welfare) Jyoti Ranjan Das, Chief Editor of Kalinga TV Soumyajit Patnaik, Centurion University president Mukti Kanta Mishra, veteran journalist Subhash Chandra Pattnaik, Basant Das, Rabi Das, Prasanna Mohanty, Noted journalist Gopal Krushna Mohapatra, Chief Editor of News World Odisha Bhakta Tripathy, Soumitra Patnaik, Nageswar Patnaik, Ashok Das, Noted journalists Sandeep sahu, Sandip Mishra, Subrat Das, Pradeep Choudhary, Akshay Psti, Dillip Hali, Jimutta mngaraj, Sanat Mishra, Dhirendra Mishra, Radha Madhav Mishra, Ashok Mahapatra, Jitendra Patnaik & others including Tikayata nayak, Mukesh parida, Nirmalya Behera, Kapilendra Pradhan, Saha Japhar Ali and Druba Charan Mishra also attended the programme held in memory of Dilip Satapathy and remembered him.

Dilip Satpathy, who passed away at 56 on September 9, had displayed remarkable intelligence to put issues in proper prospective. Satpathy came into prominence for his in-depth knowledge of economics and business apart from political reporting.