Odisha’s first Coffee curing unit inaugurated at Koraput

TNI Bureau: To promote ‘Koraput Coffee’ in national and international market, Odisha’s first Coffee curing unit was inaugurated at Koraput on Thursday.

The coffee growers in the tribal-dominated Koraput district will get a fair price for their produce. Reportedly, the farmers will be paid Rs 150 per kg of coffee.

In the first year, it has been decided to procure at least 100 metric tonne of coffee from the farmers, informed Bhabani Shankar Kalo, deputy director coffee development, Koraput.

Roasting, grinding, packaging and branding of coffee beans will be done by the administration in collaboration with tribal development cooperative corporation (TDCC).

‘Koraput Coffee can be available at the Tribal Retail Outlet ‘Adisha’ (Adibasi Odisha), located in the premises of the head office of the Tribal Development Co-operative Corporation of Odisha in Bhubaneswar adisha.in and http://amazon.in