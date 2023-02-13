Rice Politics: BJD to hold Statewide Protests on Feb 14-16

TNI Bureau: Protesting deduction of paddy procurement allocation and lifting of parboiled rice by the central government, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) called for a three-day statewide protests from February 14.

Addressing a press conference here today, senior BJD leader Arun Singh said that the central government used to lift 18 lakh metric tons but it has been reduced to 4 lakhs. This affects the farmers across the State, he alleged.

Singh also alleged that the Centre discontinued the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) due to which the procurement of paddy gets affected. Besides, the farmers are not getting the minimum support price (MSP).

Therefore, BJD will stage a demonstration in front of the Raj Bhavan on February 14 to protest deduction of paddy procurement allocation and lifting of parboiled rice by the central government, informed Singh.

He also said that the BJD party leaders and workers will also protest in front of the panchayat headquarters on February 15. On the following day, i. e on February 16, they will sit on dharna in front of the block offices and collectorates across the State.