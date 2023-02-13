JNU Heat in Odisha; ABVP ups the ante

TNI Bureau: Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will gherao the Saheed Nagar police station today following the arrest of two ABVP workers last night.

The Saheed Nagar police arrested two ABVP workers last night for their alleged involvement in the students unrest at Utkal University yesterday.

A fight broke out between two groups at Utkal University yesterday when some students allegedly opposed a professor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The Citizen Forum had organised a symposium on ‘Indian Constitution and Education’ at the PG Council hall of Utkal University yesterday. JNU professor Surajit Majumdar, who attended the event as Chief Guest, was delivering his speech.

In the middle of Majumdar’s speech some students of Utkal University stood up and started opposing him and hurled abuses at him accusing him of speaking against India and the Constitution. They were forcibly thrown out of the hall by the organisers.

Subsequently, a fight broke out and Surendra Jena, a professor of the Utkal University and Pradeepta Nayak, convener of Citizen Forum, were attacked.

When the situation became out of control, the seminar had to be stopped mid way. Later, two separate complaints from both sides were been registered at Saheed Nagar police station.

Meanwhile, the students unit of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) staged a peaceful demonstration on the premise of the BJB colleges campus over the incident and sought action against the accused persons as per the law.