TNI Morning News Headlines – May 27, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha sees a sharp dip in daily Covid-19 infections. It reports 6736 COVID-19 cases on Thursday which took the tally of patients in the State to 732739, including 106440 active cases and 623628 recovered ones.

➡️ Angul reports biggest single day spike of 788 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (720) and Khordha (517).

➡️ 34 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 5 from Angul, 4 each from Kalahandi and Khordha. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,618.

➡️ Renowned Odia Music Director Shantiraj Khosla succumbs to Covid-19.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will make an aerial survey of the damage caused by cyclone Yass today afternoon.

➡️ ODRAF and NDRF for braving Cyclone Yaas and relentlessly working to rescue people, removing fallen trees to restore road communication.

➡️ Rain effects Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj; Budhabalanga River flows below danger mark. No flash flood Threat.

➡️ Vehicular communication disrupted on NH-49 as overflowing water from river Baitarani flowing 3 ft above a bridge near Turumunga.

➡️ Covid Vaccination resumes in Bhubaneswar, Rourkela after Cyclone Yaas.

India News

➡️ India reports single day spike of 2,11,298 new COVID 19 cases, 2,83,135 recoveries and 3,847 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,73,69,093 including 24,19,907 active cases, 2,46,33,951 cured cases & 3,15,235 deaths.

➡️ 20,26,95,874 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ Recovery rate increases to 90.01% in India.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ A total of 33,69,69,352 samples have been tested up to May 26 with 21,57,857 samples tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ Zydus seeks DCGI approval to undertake clinical trials for monoclonal antibodies cocktail that can neutralise COVID infection: Zydus Cadila.

➡️ Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal slams yoga guru for his allopathy remarks.

➡️ Migrant workers return to Delhi as the number of COVID19 cases goes down.

➡️ Chhattisgarh: Troops of CoBRA Battalion recovered and neutralized a 5 kg IED in the forest area of Sukma.

➡️ With efforts of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Genetic Life Sciences, Wardha has manufactured Amphotericin B Emulsion injections for treating Mucormycosis.

➡️ Calcutta High Court five-judge bench to hear the Narada scam case at 2 pm today.

➡️ Rahul Gandhi pays floral tribute to India’s first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary.

World News

➡️ Number of seriously-ill Covid-19 patients in Japan hits record high. 4,536 new cases and 116 deaths were recorded on Wednesday.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 168.1 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.49 Million.

➡️ India-US ties are one of the major relationships in the world, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

➡️ Fugitive businessman Mehul Chokshi arrested in Dominica.

➡️ Several killed, wounded in Rail Yard Firing in San Jose, California; Shooter Dead.

➡️ Quarantine for UK arrivals in France amid India-Dominant Strain Fears.