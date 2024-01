Refreshing Memory: General Elections 2014 & 2019 @ Bihar

πŸ”΄ 2014 Lok Sabha Polls:

πŸ“Œ In 2014 polls, BJP contested from 30 seats and won 22. JD(U) contested from 38 seats and won 2. RJD contested from 27 seats and won 4. Congress won 2 out of 12 seats it contested.

πŸ“Œ NDA consisted of BJP, LJP and RLSP. NDA won 31 out of 40 seats (BJP 22, LJP 6, RLSP 3).

πŸ“Œ UPA consisted of Congress, RJD and NCP. JD(U) was part of neither NDA nor UPA.

πŸ“Œ Final Results in 2014: NDA 31, UPA 7, JD(U) 2.

πŸ”΄ 2019 Lok Sabha Polls

πŸ“Œ BJP, JD(U) and LJP fought under the banner of NDA and leadership of Narendra Modi in 2019 general elections.

πŸ“Œ BJP & JD(U) had contested from 17 seats each while LJP contested from 6 seats.

πŸ“Œ RJD contested from 19 seats, Congress 9, RLSP 5, HAM 3, VIP 3.

πŸ“Œ Out of 40 Lok Sabha seats, BJP won 17, JD(U) won 16 and LJP bagged 6 seats.

πŸ“Œ Congress won 1 seat, while RJD drew blank.

πŸ“Œ Final Results: NDA 39, UPA 1.

πŸ“Œ Nitish Kumar left NDA in August 2022 to join Mahagathbandhan, but returned today ahead of 2024 polls.