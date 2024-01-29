Refreshing Memory: General Elections 2014 & 2019 @ Bihar

🔴 2014 Lok Sabha Polls:

📌 In 2014 polls, BJP contested from 30 seats and won 22. JD(U) contested from 38 seats and won 2. RJD contested from 27 seats and won 4. Congress won 2 out of 12 seats it contested.

📌 NDA consisted of BJP, LJP and RLSP. NDA won 31 out of 40 seats (BJP 22, LJP 6, RLSP 3).

📌 UPA consisted of Congress, RJD and NCP. JD(U) was part of neither NDA nor UPA.

📌 Final Results in 2014: NDA 31, UPA 7, JD(U) 2.

🔴 2019 Lok Sabha Polls

📌 BJP, JD(U) and LJP fought under the banner of NDA and leadership of Narendra Modi in 2019 general elections.

📌 BJP & JD(U) had contested from 17 seats each while LJP contested from 6 seats.

📌 RJD contested from 19 seats, Congress 9, RLSP 5, HAM 3, VIP 3.

📌 Out of 40 Lok Sabha seats, BJP won 17, JD(U) won 16 and LJP bagged 6 seats.

📌 Congress won 1 seat, while RJD drew blank.

📌 Final Results: NDA 39, UPA 1.

📌 Nitish Kumar left NDA in August 2022 to join Mahagathbandhan, but returned today ahead of 2024 polls.