TNI Evening News Headlines – January 29, 2024

➡️Night safari began at the Chandaka-Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary in Bhubaneswar on Monday.
➡️Under fire from several quarters, Odisha Government withdraws the decision regarding the transfer of Tribal land to non-Tribals.
➡️The tableau from Odisha which rolled down Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi has received the first prize. People’s choice award goes to Gujarat.
➡️Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party’s Odisha Incharge Ajoy Kumar, and Odisha Congress president Sarat Patnaik hold discussions with INDIA bloc representatives from the state, in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Weather updates: IMD issues yellow alert for dense fog in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Angul, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Boudh, Keonjhar, Deogarh; rainfall likely.
➡️Ace hockey player Deep Grace Ekka is all set to tie the knot with Indian Army personnel Anoop Lakra on February 6.
➡️GRP constable saves woman passenger from falling under moving train in Khordha.
➡️The Beating Retreat Ceremony at Vijay Chowk in Delhi concludes with the lowering of the national flag.
➡️NIA attaches property of key accused in 2019 Tarn Taran blast case.
➡️Government extends ban imposed on terror group SIMI for 5 years.
➡️Rupee falls 3 paise to close at 83.14 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex jumps 1,240.90 points to settle at 71,941.57; Nifty soars 385 points to 21,737.60.
➡️Indian tennis team reaches Pakistan for Davis Cup in Islamabad after 60 years.
➡️Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul ruled out of second Test against England due to injuries.
➡️Record-breaking 1.4 million US visas issued to Indians in 2023.
➡️Impeachment Motion moved against Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu. 53 out of 80 Members in Parliament reportedly support the motion. 2/3 majority required to impeach Muizzu.
