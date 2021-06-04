BMC steps in to vaccinate Homeless in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday has started a special Covid vaccination drive for the homeless people above 45+ age group.

Today it has conducted vaccination drive for homeless people residing at the Shelter For Urban Homeless (SUH), Unit-6, Ashok Nagar & Niladri Vihar in the city.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The BMC will carry out the vaccination drive in three zones of the city.

The civic body also organized vaccination camp at 3 Old Age Homes & Odisha Association for the Blind to vaccinate the vulnerable people yesterday.