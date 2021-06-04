BMC steps in to vaccinate Homeless in Bhubaneswar
TNI Bureau: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday has started a special Covid vaccination drive for the homeless people above 45+ age group.
Today it has conducted vaccination drive for homeless people residing at the Shelter For Urban Homeless (SUH), Unit-6, Ashok Nagar & Niladri Vihar in the city.
The BMC will carry out the vaccination drive in three zones of the city.
The civic body also organized vaccination camp at 3 Old Age Homes & Odisha Association for the Blind to vaccinate the vulnerable people yesterday.
