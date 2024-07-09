Will ‘Mohan Sarkar’ come to the rescue of Dara Singh?

TNI Bureau: With the Supreme Court issuing notice to the Odisha Government over Graham Staines murder convict Dara Singh’s release plea, all eyes are on CM Mohan Majhi, who always took the lead seeking his release from jail.

In September 2022, then BJP MLA Mohan Majhi had joined Sudarshan News Chief Suresh Chavhanke’s ‘Release Dara Singh’ campaign and even staged a sit-in dharna outside the Keonjhar jail.

Dara Singh is serving a life sentence in three separate cases, in which he was given life sentence in 1999 for the murder of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two sons. He has been in the jail for the last 24 years.

The Supreme Court has sought response from Odisha Government on his plea and directed to furnish response within 6 weeks.

It will be catch-22 situation for Mohan Majhi government. They will upset the Hindu hard liners if they stop Dara Singh’s release. If they allow it, Modi Government may face backlash globally. However, since Dara Singh has already served 24 years in jail, the global Christian community may show some leniency towards him.

