TNI Bureau: Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited Jagannath Temple in Hauz Khas in New Delhi on the auspicious occasion of Ratha Jatra.

Pradhan along with family sought blessings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath and prayed for health, happiness and prosperity of people around the world.

The historic Ratha Jatra of three deities commenced in the pilgrim town of Puri without the usual sea of devotees this time.