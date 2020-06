TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid obeisance to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra on the auspicious occasion of Ratha Jatra today.

The CM also released the special Ratha Jatra issue of Utkal Prasanga and Odisha Review at Lokseva Bhavan while watching live telecast of Ratha Jatra.

Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian was also present there.