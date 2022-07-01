Ratha Jatra 2022: Chariots of holy Trinity reach Gundicha Temple

Insight Bureau: The chariots of holy trinity — Lord Jagannatha, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra reached at the Sri Gundicha temple, their Aunt’s abode in Puri on Friday evening.

Lord Balabhadra’s chariot, Taladhwaja, first reached at Gundicha temple followed by Devi Subhadra’s Debadalan. At the end, Lord Jagannath’s chariot reached the Mausima Temple at 6:30 pm today evening and parked at Saradha Bali in front of Gundicha temple on the north-eastern end of the Grand Road.

All the rituals including the Pahandis, Chhera Panhara and pulling of chariots, were completed well ahead of the scheduled time.

After two years of gape, the world famous Ratha Jatra of Lord Jagannath began with sea of devotees in the holy city.

The deities will stay at Gundicha Temple with their Mausi Maa (Maternal Aunt) till the Bahuda Jatra on July 09, 2022.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik , Governor Ganeshi Lal and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pulled the Nandigosha chariot of Lord Jagannath in Puri.