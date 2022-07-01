Morning News Insight – July 01, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Puri Ratha Jatra
🔸 Odisha reports 204 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 18 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 86 cases & Cuttack 38 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases stands at 872.
 
🔸 Ratha Jatra rituals begin in Puri after 2 years gap; Sea of devotees from across the world to have darshan of Lord Jagannath on Puri Bada Danda.
 
🔸 Puri King Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb performs Chhera Pahara rituals on chariots.
 
🔸 Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati offers prayer to deities on chariots.
🔸 India reports 17,070 fresh cases, 14,413 recoveries and 23 deaths, in the last 24 hours. Active cases rises to 1,07,189.
 
🔸Kerala reports 3,904 covid cases, Maharashtra 3640, Tamil Nadu 2,069 and Delhi 865 new covid cases in last 24 hours.
 
🔸 Landslide in Noney, Manipur: 23 people were brought out from debris of which 14 dead.
 
🔸 Uddhav Thackeray extends best wishes to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
 
🔸 Tamil Nadu reports 2,069 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
🔸 Nupur Sharma single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country. She should apologise to the whole country: Supreme Court.
 
🔸 UN Security Council renews sanctions on Democratic Republic of Congo.
 
🔸 China voices opposition to India’s plans to hold G20 meeting in J&K.
