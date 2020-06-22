English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Ratha Jatra 2020 Rituals Timing; Find Details Here

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: The Sri Jagannath Temple administration on Monday released the timing of the rituals including the pulling of chariots on Tuesday, following Supreme Court’s nod to conduct the annual Ratha Jatra in Puri.

The Ratha Jatra 2020 will be telecast LIVE by DD and other Channels.

Here is the complete list of rituals of Ratha Jatra 2020:

  • Mangala Alati: 3 am
  • Mailam: 3.15 am
  • Tadapa lagi: 3.30am
  • Rosahoma: 4 am
  • Abakasha: 4.30 am
  • Surjya Puja: 4.45 am
  • Dwarapala Puja: 5 am
  • Besha Sesha: 5 am
  • Gopala Balhava & Sakala Dhupa (Khecudi Bhoga): 5.30 am to 6.45 am
  • Ratha Pratishta: 6.45 am
  • Mangalarpana: 6.45 pm
  • Pahandi Arambha: 7 am
  • Pahandi Sesha: 10 am
  • Madana Mohan Bije: 10 am to 10.30 am
  • Chitta Lagi: 10.30 am to 11 am
  • Besha Sesha: 11 am to 11.30 am
  • Chera Pahanra: 11.30 am to 12.15 pm
  • Pulling of Chariots: 12 pm

Sagarika Satapathy
