Ratha Jatra 2020: Chariots of Holy Deities reach Gundicha Temple

TNI Bureau: All three chariots of holy deities reached the Gundicha Temple (Mausima Mandir) this evening.

Lord Balabhadra’s Ratha ‘Taladhwaja’, first reached Gundicha temple followed by Devi Subhadra’s ‘Darpadalan’ & Lord Jagannath’s Ratha ‘Nandighosh’.

The deities will stay at Gundicha Temple till July 1 before making the return journey or ‘Bahuda Yatra’.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked everyone including Daitapati servitors, Puri District Administration, Temple Administration, Health Department and Police personnel for smooth conduct of Ratha Jatra.

The CM also thanked the people of Puri for all their support.