Morning News Insight – July 23, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 1130 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 143 between 0-18 years age group; Sundargarh reports 2 25, Khordha 209 and Cuttack 111 and Mayurbhanj 93 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 7345.

🔸 Over 500 Doctors including 358 Allopathic Medical Officers, 116 Homoeopathic Medical Officers and 36 Homoeopathic Lecturers on Friday joined the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha.

🔸 Flight services from Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda to New Delhi via Raipur will begin soon; test flight tomorrow.

🔸 Odisha SRC issues thunderstorms, rainfall alert for Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha (including Bhubaneswar city), Cuttack, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Kalahandi for the next three hours.

🔸 Sundargarh police rescued nine minor boys from Koida bus stand being sent to other States for bonded labour.

🔸 India reports 21,411 fresh cases, 20,726 recoveries and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases rises to 1,50,100. 🔸 Distinguished personalities from various fields attended the farewell dinner hosted by PM Narendra Modi for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi. 🔸 Kanwar devotees en route to Gwalior from Haridwar mowed down by truck in UP’s Hathras, 6 killed.

🔸 Jailed Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader Yasin Malik goes on hunger strike in Tihar Jail alleging that his case is not being investigated properly.

🔸 Election Commission of India asks both factions of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to prove majority by August 8.

🔸 Rs 20 Crore cash seized after raids on West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee’s Aide. Partha Chatterjee arrested, aide Arpita Mukherjee detained by ED in teacher recruitment scam case.

🔸 India vs West Indies 1st ODI Highlights: India win by 3 runs to take 1-0 lead.

🔸 Canada confirms 681 cases of monkeypox.