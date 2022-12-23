Ranveer Singh starter ‘Cirkus’ hits Cinemas Today

TNI Bureau: Comedy movie ‘Cirkus’ – one of the last Bollywood films of 2022 has hit the theatres today. This is one of the most anticipated films in which audience will see not one, but two Ranveer Singhs. The movie is directed by blockbuster director Rohit Shetty.

‘Cirkus’, written, directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, features Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma.

On May 10th, 2022, the film’s producers revealed the film’s official release date of May 10, 2022. But, like other big-budget films that choose to debut at festivals, it was eventually released today as part of a Christmas releases.

Star Cast

1.Ranveer Singh

2.Pooja Hegde

3.Jacqueline Fernandez

4.Varun Sharma

5.Siddhartha Jadhav

6.Johnny Lever

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

7.Sanjay Mishra

8.Vrajesh Hirjee

9.Vijay Patkar

10.Sulbha Arya

11.Mukesh Tiwari

12.Brijendra Kala

13.Anil Charanjeet

14.Ashwini Kalsekar

15.Murali Sharma

16.Tiku Talsania