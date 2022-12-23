Ranveer Singh starter ‘Cirkus’ hits Cinemas Today
In this film, Ranveer Singh plays a dual role alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma.
TNI Bureau: Comedy movie ‘Cirkus’ – one of the last Bollywood films of 2022 has hit the theatres today. This is one of the most anticipated films in which audience will see not one, but two Ranveer Singhs. The movie is directed by blockbuster director Rohit Shetty.
‘Cirkus’, written, directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, features Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma.
On May 10th, 2022, the film’s producers revealed the film’s official release date of May 10, 2022. But, like other big-budget films that choose to debut at festivals, it was eventually released today as part of a Christmas releases.
Star Cast
1.Ranveer Singh
2.Pooja Hegde
3.Jacqueline Fernandez
4.Varun Sharma
5.Siddhartha Jadhav
6.Johnny Lever
7.Sanjay Mishra
8.Vrajesh Hirjee
9.Vijay Patkar
10.Sulbha Arya
11.Mukesh Tiwari
12.Brijendra Kala
13.Anil Charanjeet
14.Ashwini Kalsekar
15.Murali Sharma
16.Tiku Talsania
