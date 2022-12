TNI Bureau: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Jagabandhu Chand, husband of ‘Sextortionist’ Archana Nag in money laundering case.

Earlier, ED had arrested Archana Nag following questioning. Jagabandhu will be taken on a remand for further questioning, it’s believed.

Archana is currently in jail after her further remand request was rejected by the court. ED had recently grilled Archana, Jagabandhu and Shraddhanjali to extract the truth in money laundering case.