Govt approves Covid Nasal Vaccine; to be introduced on CoWIN from today

TNI Bureau: The Government of India on Friday approved Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine against Covid-19 as a booster for adults.

The vaccine, branded iNCOVACC will be available in the private hospital. It will be included in Covid-19 vaccination program and will be introduced on CoWIN from today evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to assess the COVID-19 situation in the country and directed officials to strengthen the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at the International Airports.