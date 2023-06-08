Ranbir Kapoor’s Heartwarming Gesture: Books 10,000 Adipurush Tickets for Underprivileged Kids

Mumbai Bureau: In a heartwarming gesture, actor Ranbir Kapoor has decided to book movie tickets for approximately 10,000 underprivileged children for the upcoming film “Adipurush.” Directed by Om Raut, the highly anticipated movie is set to release in theaters on June 16. Ranbir Kapoor’s generous gift for the children was revealed by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Thursday.

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the news, stating, “#Xclusiv… Ranbir Kapoor to book 10,000 tickets of ‘Adipurush’ for underprivileged children… Official Poster… #RanbirKapoor #Adipurush #Prabhas #KritiSanon #SaifAliKhan #SunnySingh #DevdattaNage.”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

This gesture from Ranbir Kapoor is aimed at providing a memorable cinematic experience for underprivileged kids who may not have the means to watch the film in theaters. It showcases his compassion and willingness to make a positive impact in the lives of those less fortunate.

Interestingly, Om Raut, the director of “Adipurush,” had previously requested the film’s producers to reserve a seat in every theater as a mark of respect for Lord Hanuman. This thoughtful idea stemmed from the belief that Lord Hanuman is present whenever the Ramayana, the epic story that “Adipurush” is based on, is quoted, read, or showcased. Bhushan Kumar, the film’s producer, readily agreed to this suggestion during the final trailer launch in Tirupati.

The recently released final trailer of “Adipurush” displayed the captivating saga of the Ramayana. It featured spectacular visuals of Sita Haran and showcased new special effects as the character Raghava, portrayed by Prabhas, launches an attack on Lanka with the assistance of Lakshmana, Bajrang, and the vanar sena. Devdatta Nage portrays the role of Bajrang (Hanuman) in the film.

Speaking about the film, Prabhas expressed his excitement and the immense responsibility he feels in portraying such a significant character. He stated, “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic, especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.”

With Ranbir Kapoor’s thoughtful gesture and the film’s promising storyline, “Adipurush” is expected to touch the hearts of audiences, both young and old, when it hits the theaters.