Odisha Chief Secy pulls up Tata Power over delay in Power Restoration

Bhubaneshwar Bureau: The Chief Secretary of Odisha, PK Jena, expressed serious concerns over the slow pace of power restoration in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha. Jena took to Twitter to address the issue and called upon Tata Power Central Odisha to expedite their restoration efforts, emphasizing the potential consequences of delayed response during future cyclone situations.

Jena’s tweet highlighted the urgency of the situation, emphasizing that the public does not appreciate such slow action. He urged immediate action to rectify the situation, as the sluggish response to the recent cyclonic storm, Kalabaisakhi, raised serious doubts about the company’s ability to handle more severe weather events in the future.

@TPCentralOdisha restoration in Bhubaneswar is extremely slow. Pl pull up and restore fast. If response to kalabaisakhi can be slow, just imagine what would happen in eventual cyclone situations? Public don’t appreciate such slow action. Request immediate action. @manojmishrasays — Pradeep Jena IAS (@PradeepJenaIAS) June 8, 2023

Responding to Jena’s tweet, the Odisha energy authority issued a statement on their official Twitter account, confirming that they had contacted the CEO of Tata Power Central Odisha. The energy authority instructed the CEO to ensure the restoration of power supply in the affected areas on a war footing. With the gravity of the situation apparent, the authorities sought to hold Tata Power accountable for their responsibilities.

Tata Power Central Odisha, a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Odisha government, has been tasked with the responsibility of providing uninterrupted power supply to the region. However, the recent delays in power restoration prompted the Chief Secretary’s intervention, as the prolonged outages had a significant impact on the daily lives of the residents in Bhubaneswar.

The power outage, caused by the cyclonic storm Kalabaisakhi, affected numerous households and businesses in the city. As the delay in power restoration persisted, frustration among the public grew, leading to the Chief Secretary’s vocal intervention on social media.