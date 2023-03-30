Ram Navami 2023: People across Odisha Celebrated with Fervour

TNI Bureau: People across Odisha especially Bhadrak, Balasore and Rourkela celebrated Ram Navami, the birthday of Lord Ram with much fervour on Thursdays.

On this occasion, hundreds of devotees visited different temples to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Rama.

Ram Temple in Bhubaneswar also witnessed huge rush as the devotees visited the famous temple today.

Likewise, a festive mood was witnessed at Jagannath Temple in Puri as special rituals are being performed at the Srimandir.

The Pilgrim City will also celebrate the Sahi Jata, a distinctive tradition linked to the Jagannath culture, today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeted the people and wished everyone’s wellbeing.

Likewise, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan conveyed his wishes.