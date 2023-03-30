Covid is Back! Cases rising across India

TNI Bureau: India today registered as many as 3,016 new Covid the highest in nearly six months, according to the Union health ministry data.

With the detection of 3,016 cases, which is the highest in nearly six months, the active cases increased to 13,509.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It is to be mentioned here that 3,375 Covid cases were recorded on October 2 last year.

Likewise, the death toll due to COVID-19 has increased to 5,30,862 with 14 latest fatalities

While three deaths were reported by Maharashtra, two from Delhi, one reported by Himachal Pradesh and eight deaths were registered by Kerala.