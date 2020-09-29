Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra tests positive for Covid-19

TNI Bureau: Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha Sasmit Patra has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The BJD Spokesperson took to Social media & requested those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested if required. He is now under home isolation.
Several Odisha Ministers, MLAs, MPs and Government Officials have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days.
Dear all, this is to inform you that I have tested Positive for Covid-19 and initiating home isolation as per COVID guidelines. Requesting all whom I have been in contact with over last few days to undergo home isolation & self monitoring. We will defeat COVID together. Stay safe
— Dr. Sasmit Patra I ଡ଼ଃ ସସ୍ମିତ ପାତ୍ର (@sasmitpatra) September 29, 2020
