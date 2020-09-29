Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra tests positive for Covid-19

By Sagarika Satapathy
Sasmit Patra tests positive for Covid-19
TNI Bureau:  Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha Sasmit Patra has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The BJD Spokesperson took to Social media & requested those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested if required. He is now under home isolation.

Several Odisha Ministers, MLAs, MPs and Government Officials have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days.

 

